Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation
436 S Mountain Blvd
Mountain Top, PA 18707
(570) 474-9800
Concepcion Silva

Concepcion Silva Obituary

Concepcion Silva, 81, of Mountain Top, passed away peacefully Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Geisinger South Hospice, Wilkes-Barre.

Born in Tejocote Guanajuato, Mexico, she was preceded in death by sisters, Jesus, Josefa, Elena; and infant brother.

She is survived by husband of 60 years, Valentin; and sister, Virgina, Colorado. She is also survived by sons, Arturo (Jody), Mountain Top; and Manuel (Marie), New Jersey; grandchildren, Angela, Arturo Jr., and Mariah; step-grandchildren, Rebecca, Nikki, Jeremy, Armoni and Nicholas; great-grandchildren, Shanice, Zandeleigh and Rademy; step-great-grandchildren, Andre, Amanda and Benjamin.

We wish to extend our sincerest gratitude to staff of Geisinger ICU, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center and Geisinger South Hospice Care for their exemplary care and compassion of our loving wife and mother.

Private final arrangements are entrusted to Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation, Mountain Top.


