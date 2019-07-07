Constance A. Kragh, 88, of Lake Ariel, died Friday morning, July 5, 2019, at home following a courageous battle with leukemia.



Her loving husband of 65 years is George Kragh.



Born Aug. 8, 1930, in Plymouth, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Anna Petrosavage Bogdon.



She was a graduate of Plymouth High School, Class of 1944, and earned her nursing degree from Bushwick Hospital School of Nursing.



She was a member of the St. Thomas More/St. Mary's Parish Community.



Prior to retirement, she was employed as a registered nurse for Revlon Cosmetics.



Also surviving are her daughter, Susan Young and her husband, James, Lake Ariel; sons, Michael Kragh and his wife, Denise, Galloway Twp., N.J.; and George Kragh and his wife, Jessica, Martin's Creek; grandchildren, Brianna, Michael, James, Matthew, Kiersten, Megan and Kelsey.



She was preceded in death by her sisters, Isabelle McLaughlin and Marie Bogden; brothers, Sylvester and Frank Bogden.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday in St. Thomas More Church, 105 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel, by the Rev. Stephen Stavoy. All attending the Mass are invited to go directly to the church.



Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at James Wilson Funeral Home, 143 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel.



Interment will be in St. Casimir's Lithuanian Catholic Cemetery, Hunlock Creek.



For directions, to share a memory, or leave your condolence for the family, visit www.jameswilsonfuneralhome.com. Published in Citizens' Voice on July 7, 2019