Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baloga Funeral Home, Inc.
1201 Main Street
Pittston, PA 18640
570-655-7333
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 20, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Baloga Funeral Home, Inc.
1201 Main Street
Pittston, PA 18640
View Map
Service
Sunday, Sep. 20, 2020
4:30 PM
Baloga Funeral Home, Inc.
1201 Main Street
Pittston, PA 18640
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 21, 2020
10:30 AM
Holy Trinity Orthodox Church
401 E. Main St.
Wilkes-Barre,, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Constance Padrezas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Constance "Connie" Padrezas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Constance "Connie" Padrezas Obituary

Constance "Connie" Padrezas, 77, of Jenkins Twp., passed away peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at her home.

She and her devoted husband, Thomas Padrezas, would have celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary on Nov. 9, 2020.

Born in Port Griffith, she was a daughter of the late Andrew Arthur and Helen Gurish Belaus. She was a graduate of Jenkins Twp. High School, Class of 1960. After high school, Connie worked briefly for Pittston Apparel and then became a credit associate for JC Penney at the Wyoming Valley Mall, from where she retired after 37 years of service. She was a member of Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, Wilkes-Barre.

Connie was a beloved wife, mother, nana, sister, aunt and friend. She was cherished by her family and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her brother, John Belaus.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sons, Thomas A. Padrezas; and Andrew Padrezas and his wife, Elayne; grandchildren, Nicole, Felicia, Alina, Aubrey, Andrew and Jayden; stepgrandchildren, Thomas, Shannon and Shawn; brother, Andrew Belaus; several nieces and nephews; and her dog, Snowball.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday in Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, 401 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, with the Rev. Neal Innocent officiating.

Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Baloga Funeral Home Inc., 1201 Main St., Pittston (Port Griffith). Parastas services will be at 4:30 p.m. Please be aware that CDC guidelines will be in place with masks required and social distancing.

For directions or to send a condolence please visit www.balogafuneralhome.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Constance's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -