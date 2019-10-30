|
|
Constance Schuster, 82, of Pittston Twp., passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in St. Joseph's Hospital, Nashua, N.H.
Born in Scranton on Nov. 3, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Constantine and Anna Gselouch Georgalas.
Connie was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Joseph Schuster; and sisters, Frances and Babs.
Connie was a graduate of Scranton High School. Following school, she went on to work in the garment industry where she worked for various dress factories around Pittston.
Surviving are sons, Christopher Schuster and daughter-in-law, Kathleen, Pittston Twp.; and Joseph Schuster, Pittston Twp.; six grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her brother, Joseph Georgalas, New Hampshire; nieces, Lisa Blanchard, Andrea and Janine Georgalas, New Hampshire; and lifelong friend, Ruth Ziobro, Dupont.
Connie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She will be missed deeply by all that loved her and knew her.
Services are in the care of Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Twp.
Viewing hours will be held at the funeral home from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Funeral services will begin at the funeral home at 9 a.m. Monday. Those who plan on attending are asked to be at the funeral home no later than 8:45 a.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday in Sacred Heart of Jesus Roman Catholic Church, Dupont.
Interment services will follow in Chapel of St. Rocco's Roman Catholic Cemetery, Pittston Twp.
For information or to express your condolences to Connie's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 30, 2019