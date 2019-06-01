Mrs. Constance (Spataro) Sclafani, 87, formerly of Brooklyn, New York, Bethel, Connecticut and Liberty Hills, Hanover Twp., passed into eternal life unexpectedly Thursday evening, May 30, 2019, at her residence in the Irem Country Club Apartments in Dallas.



Born July 30, 1931 in Brooklyn, she was daughter to the late John and Anna (Bonifacio) Spataro. She attended New York City schools, and graduated valedictorian of her class at the High School of Beauty Culture.



It was in her youth she would meet the love of her life, her late husband, Gus Sclafani. The two would marry and raise their family relocating to Bethel, Connecticut and eventually settling in the Wyoming Valley.



Connie began her career as a beautician in Brooklyn. Being an avid reader, she helped teach English and reading to non-English speaking children in New York. Following the family's move to Connecticut, she worked in retail sales and later was employed in the medical records department of the Danbury Hospital.



In her spare time, she had a passion for knitting and created many beautiful prayer shawls for family and friends. She also enjoyed rooting for Penn State football and watching golf, especially from her apartment balcony.



Connie, as she was known, is remembered as being a quick-witted, loving, devoted wife, mother and Nana to her adoring family. Her presence will be sadly missed.



In addition to her beloved husband,Gus, who passed on Jan. 25, 2008, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Michael Sclafani who on passed on March 19, 2013.



Left to cherish her memory are her children, Angelo and his wife Elaine of Wallingford, Connecticut; John of Hanover Twp.; Charles and his wife Monica of Maine; Donna Davies and her husband Brad of Dallas; Grandchildren, Taylor Elizabeth Davies, who was her pride and joy; Julianna, Carina and Dominic Sclafani; A brother, Charles Spataro and his wife Gladys of New York City.



Funeral services for Connie will be conducted on Monday at 11 a.m. in Gate of Heaven Roman Catholic Church, 40 Machell Ave., Dallas. The Rev. Daniel A. Toomey, pastor, will serve as celebrant and homilist. Those attending are asked to meet directly at church by 10:45 a.m.



Interment with the Rite of Committal will follow in St. Mary's Roman Catholic Cemetery, 1594 S. Main St., Hanover Twp.



Relatives and friends are invited to join the Sclafani Family for visitation and remembrances Sunday afternoon at the North Wilkes-Barre location of the John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc., 625 N. Main St. from 2 until 4 p.m.



In lieu of floral tributes, the family would be humbled if those wishing to make a monetary contribution in their mother's memory, kindly give consideration to Misericordia University Physical Therapy program, 301 Lake St., Dallas, PA 18612 or to the Back Mountain Memorial Library, 96 Huntsville Road, Dallas, PA 18612.



To share online words of comfort, perhaps a fond memory of Connie with her family or for further information, please her obituary on our family's website or Facebook page