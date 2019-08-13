|
With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Constance Waskiewicz, our loving and devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019.
She left us while sleeping peacefully at her residence in Forty Fort. She was in her 86 year.
Born in Swoyersville, Constance was the daughter of the late Jack and Cassie Bolonis Urban.
Connie was the beloved wife of the late Thomas Waskiewicz and the much loved mother of Gale Urban (Tom), Tom Waskiewicz (Laurie), and John Waskiewicz, with whom she resided. She was the cherished grandmother of Paul Urban, Tommy Urban (Crystal), and Lauren Klem (Steve); and step-grandchildren, Eric and Beth.
She was the great-grandmother of Trevor and Jesse Klem, Kendal and Chase Urban; and step-great-grandson, Kellen.
Connie was the dear sister of Irene Collura and John Urban and the late Dolly, Albert, Vernie and Marsha. She will be remembered by her many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Marianne and her staff for taking wonderful care of their mom.
Funeral and visitation services will be private.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Bednarski Funeral Home, 168 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.
The family kindly asks to simply remember her and her family in your daily prayers.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 13, 2019