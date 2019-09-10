Home

GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC
700 S. Twp. Blvd.
Pittston Twp., PA 18640
(570) 654-7831
Constant Klush
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC
700 S. Twp. Blvd.
Pittston Twp., PA 18640
Service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:15 PM
GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC
700 S. Twp. Blvd.
Pittston Twp., PA 18640
Constant R. "Butch" Klush Obituary
Constant R. "Butch" Klush, 74, of Pittston, passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Born Aug. 17, 1945, in Pittston, he was the son of the late Constant and Doris Dale Klush.

Butch attended Pittston Schools and was employed as a heavy equipment operator by Number One Contracting.

In addition to his parents, Butch was preceded in death by brother, Dale Klush.

Surviving are his wife, Margaret Martinelli Klush, Pittston; daughter, Kimberly and husband, Alan Kosik, Odessa, Fla.; Amy Klush and companion, Michael Partash, Jenkins Twp.; son and former mayor, Jason Klush and wife, Dana, Pittston; granddaughters, Alison Kosik and Avrie Klush; grandson, Jaxson Klush; brother, Robert Klush, Pittston; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Butch's name to the organization of the donor's choice.

Funeral services are in the care of Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Twp.

Calling hours will be held at the funeral home from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

A blessing service will be held at the conclusion of calling hours at 1:15 p.m. at the funeral home.

For information or to express your condolences to Butch's family, please visit www.grazianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 10, 2019
