Andrew Strish Funeral Home
11 Wilson St
Larksville, PA 18704
(570) 287-5438
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Andrew Strish Funeral Home
11 Wilson St
Larksville, PA 18704
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Andrew Strish Funeral Home
11 Wilson St
Larksville, PA 18704
View Map
Cora Long Obituary

Cora Long, 91, of Larksville, died at Allied Center City on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of William and Ruth George Long. She attended GAR High School and worked as a seamstress at United Pants. She belonged to BTW Ladies Auxiliary Post 283, Kingston, and Albright United Methodist Church, Wilkes-Barre.

She is survived by daughters, Linda Colianni; Lori Schmidt and husband, Richard; son, Allan Long and wife, Donna; brother, Arthur Rehn and wife, Carol; grandchildren, Vinnie Colianni and wife, Lauren; Michael Booth; Courtney Long and partner, Sean Oldfield; Heather Long and great-grandchildren, Logan Colianni; and Braelynn Heck.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Almon J. Long.

Funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday from Andrew Strish Funeral Home, 11 Wilson St., Larksville, with interment in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

Friends are invited to join the family for a visitation from 9 a.m. until time of service. Those attending are asked to wear face coverings are respect social distancing rules.

Visit www.StrishFuneralHome.com for additional information.


