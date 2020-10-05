Home

Earl W Lohman Funeral Home
14 W Green St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
(570) 735-5533
Craig W. Bath


1986 - 2020
Craig W. Bath Obituary

Craig W. Bath, 34, of Beaumont St., Warrior Run, passed away Thursday Oct. 1, 2020, at home.

Born in Kingston on May 15, 1986, he was the son of Joyce Bath.

Craig was a graduate of Hanover Area High School and a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was employed as a chef for Benny's Brew House.

His grandparents, Edward and Doris Bath, preceded him in death.

Surviving are his mother, Joyce Bath; father, Gary Williams; brother, Thomas; goddaughter, Ashley Bath; aunts, uncles, cousins, and his best buddies Ranger and Bear.

Craig had a smile that could light up a room. He was a caring person that would give the shirt off his back for anyone in need. He was an avid hockey fan and loved playing hockey with his friends. He will always be remembered for joking around with people and always having the ability to make people laugh. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are by Earl. W. Lohman Funeral Home Inc., 14 W. Green St., Nanticoke.


