|
|
Crystal A. Hritzik, 72, of Hanover Twp., passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, in. Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.
She was born and raised in Hanover Twp., a daughter of the late Stephen and Frances Evelock.
Crystal graduated from Hanover High School, Class of 1964, and the Pittston Hospital School of Nursing.
She began her nursing career at the Wyoming Valley Hospital in 1967 and played a key role in coordinating the hospital's transition into NPW Medical Center, now Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center. She served as a nursing supervisor and in-house administrator at Geisinger for 32 years before moving into Geisinger's information division and becoming the first informatician in our area. In this new role, Crystal assisted in developing and implementing the inpatient electronic health record for Geisinger Health System.
Crystal married her high school sweetheart, Joseph "Max" Hritzik, in 1968, and, with his encouragement, she became an avid golfer. A member of the Wyoming Valley Country Club for 44 years, she holds the distinction of having a hole-in-one on all four of the course's par three holes. A member of the WVCC Ladies Association, she served on numerous committees including eight times as captain.
She was co-chair of the Geisinger Wyoming Valley Golf Tournament since its inception and co-chaired the Rally for the Cure charity tournament at WVCC. During that time, the Rally for the Cure tournament has raised more than $80,000 for breast cancer research and patient support. She was also a charter member of Hanover Twp. Civic Improvement Council for 20 years.
Crystal is survived by her husband, Joseph Hritzik; son, Joseph C. Hritzik, Hanover Twp.; daughter, Cheryl A. Kairo, Nanticoke; grandson, Evan J. Kairo; brother, Stephen Evelock Hardin; sisters, Carol Grantuskas, Nanticoke; Shirley Brennan, Katy, Texas; Gloria Martinez, Port St. Lucie, Fla.; Diane Tripplett, Dallas; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service, 59 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 14, 2019