Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, Inc.
2940 Memorial Highway
Dallas, PA 18612
(570) 675-3255
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 3, 2020
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 3, 2020
4:00 PM
Curtis L. Campbell Obituary

Curtis L. Campbell, 53, of Dallas, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital.

Born in Kingston, he was the son of the late Lester and Cecelia Patla Campbell and was a graduate of Dallas High School.

Curtis worked loss prevention at T.J. Maxx Warehouse.

He was also affiliated with Offset Paperback for some time as well as Sears Warehouse in security. He and his wife very much loved to travel. Some of his favorite hobbies were hunting, fishing and camping.

Preceding him in death was a sister, Shelly Campbell.

Surviving are his soulmate and wife of 29 years, the former Phyllis Mulroy, at home; daughters, Samantha Shaver and her husband, Jeremy, Wilkes-Barre; Amber Campbell, Edwardsville; son, Stanley Campbell, Dallas; 12 grandchildren; sister, Juanita Zimmerman and husband, Walt. Also, brothers, Billy and Burton; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Monday by family friend, Chris Concert, at Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas.

Friends may call from 3 p.m. until time of service Monday. COVID-19 precautions will be observed.


