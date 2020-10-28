Home

Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
(570) 477-2500
Curtis L. Swanson

Curtis L. Swanson Obituary

Curtis L. Swanson, 71, of Pikes Creek, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.

He was the son of the late Carl T. and June C. Munson Swanson.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his uncle, Jim and his wife, Barbara.

He is survived by brothers, Keith and his wife, Mary Jude; and Todd and his wife, Barbara; nephew, David; and nieces, Sara, Amanda and Alaina.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Rod Decker Resource Study Center, 21 Ripplebrook Road, Tunkhannock, PA 18657.

Arrangements are by Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., corner of Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.

Online condolences may be made to clswansonfuneralhome.com.


