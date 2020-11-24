Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sheldon - Kukuchka Funeral Home - Tunkhannock
73 West Tioga Street
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
570-836-3321
Resources
More Obituaries for Cyril Harvey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cyril A. "Joe" Harvey


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cyril A. "Joe" Harvey Obituary

Cyril A. "Joe" Harvey, 84, passed away Friday morning, Nov. 20, 2020, at home, after a long and courageous battle against COPD.

Joe was born Sept. 5, 1936, in Springville, to Cyril Harvey Sr. and Amy Harvey Jayne. He graduated from Tunkhannock High School in 1955. He served proudly in the U.S. Army from December 1959 to May 1962. After completing Military Police training, he was assigned to Fort Lewis, Wash., where he served for the remainder of his tour. He was a 1967 graduate of Hobart Welding School and worked for the Boilermakers Union as a welder for 31 years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Roger Harvey; and his granddaughter, Olivia Strunk.

Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Judith McLaud Harvey; daughters, Ellyn Harvey; Kathy Strunk; and Tracy Sheridan (Christopher); six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by brothers, James Harvey and Thomas Harvey; and sisters, Blennie Ann Saylor, Marjorie Brown and Helen King.

In the past, Joe was an active member of the Gardner-Warner American Legion Post 154 in Elk Lake. He served in their honor guard and held the office of Sergeant at Arms for several years. He was also a member of the Tunkhannock Moose Lodge 1276.

Joe was an avid fisherman with a special passion for ice fishing. He especially enjoyed fishing at Little Elk Lake where he owned a recreational property for 20 years. In addition to fishing, he had a special affection for his Pomeranian dogs.

Arrangements are entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home.

Memorial services will be at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gardner-Warner Post 154, 14515 state Route 3001, Montrose, PA 18801-7066.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cyril's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -