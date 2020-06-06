|
Dakohta Keefe "Cody" Potichko, 25, of Shickshinny (Koonsville) and formerly of the Korn Krest section, Hanover Twp., passed away unexpectedly Thursday, May 28, 2020, at his home due to sudden heart failure from a congenital heart defect Tetralogy of Fallot.
He was born Jan. 12, 1995, in Wilkes-Barre, the son of Paul Jr. and Amity Eisenhauer Potichko, Korn Krest section of Hanover Twp. Cody attended Hanover Area High School and Wilkes-Barre Vo-Tech.
He was currently employed by Chason Logistics, Hazleton, as a delivery driver for Amazon. He was previously employed by R.C. Moore Logistics, Pittston, as a certified forklift operator.
Cody had many interests and hobbies, including shooting on American Baseball Dart Association leagues, playing basketball, bowling, riding quads with his fiancée and was a huge Pittsburgh Steelers fan. From an early age, he developed a great love and passion for the outdoors and hunting and fishing with his dad, family and friends. He especially loved his many family fishing trips to Canada and Pulaski, N.Y. He also loved and missed his yellow Labrador retriever, Nanooke.
In addition to his parents, Paul Jr. and Amity Potichko, he will be deeply missed by his fiancée, Ashley Santiago; sister, Ashleigh Potichko; maternal grandmother, Gail Hittle, Hunlock Creek; maternal grandfather, James Hittle, Hunlock Creek; paternal grandmother, Andrea Potichko, Shavertown; uncle, Brian Eisenhauer; aunt, Kelly Eisenhauer; uncle, David Potichko and wife, Andre; aunt, Anne Selger and husband, David; and his cousins, Brian, Shawn, Kerilyn and Erica Eisenhauer; and Evan, Zachary and Sierra Selger.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Paul Potichko Sr.; great-grandmother, Bernadine Cragle; and uncle, Eric Eisenhauer.
Cody was the best son, brother, fiancé and friend anyone could ever have. He touched the hearts of many, making everyone he met smile. His memory will live on forever.
Due to current restrictions, the family will have a private viewing and funeral service with the Rev. Daniel Brubaker, pastor of Roaring Brook Baptist Church, officiating.
Arrangements are in the care of Clarke Piatt Funeral Home Inc., 6 Sunset Lake Road, Hunlock Creek.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 6, 2020