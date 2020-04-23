|
Dalton F. Drake, 98, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, of natural causes, in Bloomfield Hills, Mich.
Dalton was born Jan. 8, 1922, in Columbus, Ohio, to Ernest Adrian and Mary Merle Janes Drake. He graduated from Xenia Central High School in 1939. He attended The Ohio State University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering in 1943. While he was at Ohio State, he was active in the marching band, where he played the E-flat cornet. He then fought in World War II where he served as a lieutenant junior grade in the United States Navy on the USS Cacapon (AO-52). After World War II, he returned to The Ohio State University for a master's degree in chemical engineering. In 1957, he married Priscilla Swartwood, Wilkes-Barre.
Dalton worked for E.I. DuPont de Nemours for 40 years, serving as plant manager in numerous locations. After retiring, he and Priscilla traveled abroad and throughout the United States.
He was a longtime member of the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels, the American Chemical Society, the American Institute of Chemical Engineers, the Masonic Lodge, Wilmington, Del., and First United Methodist Church, Baton Rouge, La.
Dalton is survived by his wife of 63 years, Priscilla Drake; Susan Drake Everett and husband, Tim and their sons, Michael, John and Brandon; Jeffrey Allen Drake and wife, Kimberly and their son, William; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
A small family service will be held Saturday at Snowdon Funeral Home, Shavertown, with interment in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Wilkes-Barre.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his honor to Hospice of Michigan, www.HOM.org or 800-669-9335.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 23, 2020