Daniel A. Monick, 56, of Huntington Twp., passed away Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at his home.
Dan was born in Wilkes-Barre, a son of the late John C. and Elaine (Pat) Seacrist Monick. He was a 1980 graduate of Bishop Hoban High School. Dan was formerly employed as a physical therapy assistant by Wesley Village.
Surviving are his son, Sgt. Jordan Monick, U.S. National Guard; Dover and his companion, Carly Fox; sisters, Teri Bardoutsos and her husband, Anthony, Exton; and Kathleen Hughes and her husband, Jerry, Wilkes-Barre; brother, John C. Monick Jr. and his wife, Brenda, Penn Lake; stepchildren, Justin Vetrini and his wife, Erica; and Brittany Rooney and her husband, Sean; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday at Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Deacon Francis Bradigan will officiate.
Family and friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 18, 2019