Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 825-3138
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
4:00 PM
Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
Daniel A. Monick Obituary
Daniel A. Monick, 56, of Huntington Twp., passed away Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at his home.

Dan was born in Wilkes-Barre, a son of the late John C. and Elaine (Pat) Seacrist Monick. He was a 1980 graduate of Bishop Hoban High School. Dan was formerly employed as a physical therapy assistant by Wesley Village.

Surviving are his son, Sgt. Jordan Monick, U.S. National Guard; Dover and his companion, Carly Fox; sisters, Teri Bardoutsos and her husband, Anthony, Exton; and Kathleen Hughes and her husband, Jerry, Wilkes-Barre; brother, John C. Monick Jr. and his wife, Brenda, Penn Lake; stepchildren, Justin Vetrini and his wife, Erica; and Brittany Rooney and her husband, Sean; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday at Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Deacon Francis Bradigan will officiate.

Family and friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent by visiting Daniel's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 18, 2019
