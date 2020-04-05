|
|
Daniel Bisset Sr., 75, of Wilkes-Barre, passed peacefully on Thursday, March 26, 2020, while in the care of Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Born in Wilkes-Barre on May 14, 1944, he was the son of the late Marie Pronovich. Unfortunately at the age of 3, Daniel lost his mother to a sickness and he was raised by his maternal grandparents, the late Norman and Anna Pronovich.
Daniel attended local schools and was a graduate of the Plains Memorial High School, Class of 1962. Following graduation, he joined the United States Air Force and was stationed in Taiwan-Taipei Air Station for part of his term of service. He was honorably discharged at the rank of Airman third class in June 1966. On July 22, 1967, Daniel married his love Josephine Mancia and together they moved to Wilkes-Barre. They raised their two children Lisa and Daniel Jr.
During this time, Daniel was employed by Owens-Illinois as an electrician for 35 years until his retirement.
He enjoyed watching all different types of sports and he was an avid hunter. His main focus in life was providing love to his wife, children, and his grandchildren.
Daniel was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Norman and Anna; and his mother, Marie.
Surviving at home is his wife of 52 years, Josephine; daughter, Lisa Harvey and husband, Scott, Centre Hall; son, Daniel Jr. and his wife, Shannon, Clark Summit; grandchildren, Abbagail and Zachary Harvey.
Daniels funeral arrangements are being held privately at the convenience of his family.
Arrangements are in the care of Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., Plains Twp.
Memorial donations in Daniel's memory may be given to the St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 5, 2020