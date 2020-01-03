Home

Daniel D. Conahan Sr.

Daniel D. Conahan Sr. of Wilkes-Barre Twp. died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Allied Medical, Scranton.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Joseph and Nell Narsavage Conahan and was a member of St. Andrew's Parish, Wilkes-Barre. He worked as a custodian for the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Plains Twp., and enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding quads and watching football games.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Gerald Conahan.

He is survived by his son, Daniel Conahan; daughter, Michelle Conahan; grandchildren, Mason and Caullen Kupris; sister, Patricia Corwin; and brother, Joseph Conahan.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday in St. Andrew's Parish at St. Patrick's Church, Parrish Street, Wilkes-Barre. Friends are invited to join the family for a visitation from 10 a.m. until time of Mass at the church. Entombment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Mother Mary of God Mausoleum, Hanover Twp.

Arrangements are by Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., 689 Hazle Ave. Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 3, 2020
