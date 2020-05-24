|
Daniel DelBalso, Jr., 79, of Jenkins Twp., passed away Thursday evening, May 21, 2020, after a courageous neurological battle of 20 years, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, surrounded by his wife and children.
He was born March 17, 1941, in Wilkes-Barre, son of the late Daniel DelBalso, Sr. and Caroline Ciavarella DelBalso.
Daniel was a graduate of Elmer L. Meyers High School and a member of St. Maria Goretti Church, Laflin. He was co-owner of many businesses including D&D Auto Mart, D&D Motors AMC (Jeep/Renault), and DelBalso Ford of Nanticoke. Up until the time of his passing, he worked with his sons Daniel and Patrick at Pat & Dan DelBalso Dealerships. He was recognized for many business accomplishments, most notably the American Motors Corporation Salesman of the Year, Philadelphia region, 1976.
Dan was a great visionary, never afraid to take a chance. His talents were not limited to the auto business. He was a successful real estate developer and general contractor. He and his family developed numerous shopping centers and commercial properties throughout the Wyoming Valley over the past five decades. Daniel was a long-time board member of the former United Penn and Mellon Banks, past member of the South Wilkes-Barre Rotary Club, and served for many years on both the Wilkes-Barre City and Hanover Twp. Planning Commissions. Daniel was also a member of the Wyoming Valley New Car Dealers Association, a baseball manager for both his sons in the former St. Therese Little League and a longtime member of the former St. Therese Church.
Dan loved life, always an optimist, living life to its fullest. He especially enjoyed vacationing with his wife, Jane, and daughter Jolyn's family, and attending the annual St. Anne's Novena. Over the years, he could be seen taking road trips to Notre Dame, hosting employee Christmas parties and clam bakes, and celebrating with family and friends at his annual Fourth of July party. The past several years, Dan could be found side by side at work with his sons, Dan and Pat, and chauffeured around by his grandson, Matthew, hitting every drive-thru in the Wyoming Valley for his loving wife.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Janet Shaulis DelBalso, daughter, Jolyn Isely and husband Jason, son, Daniel III, son Patrick and wife Leane, grandchildren, Matthew and Jason Isely, Patrick, Jillian, and Brandon DelBalso, three godchildren, siblings, Michael, Joseph, and Marie, caring Aunt Rose Middleton, North Palm Beach, Florida, cousins, nieces, nephews, and in-laws, Frank and Dianne Shaulis, and Aunt Mary Marcinko.
Dan's family would like to thank his compassionate doctors who were always by his side, Dr. Mouallem, Dr. Shemo, Dr. Pernikoff, Dr. Desai, Dr. Martino, Dr. DeAndrea, Dr. Drier, the ICU nurses of General Hospital who took special care of Dan during the past several weeks, his personal aids at home, Megan, Vanessa, Maia, Lia, Nancy, Kim, Renee, Tracy, and Mary Claire of Americare Home Solutions. Dan's family also appreciates all the love, support, and well wishes over the years for Dan, especially from his cousin, Joe Donnini and family.
Due to the restrictions from the current health crisis, funeral services will be held privately by the Rev. Duane Gavitt, a family friend. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Daniel's life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Pennsylvanians for Human Life, Wyoming Valley Chapter, 31 Hanover St., Wilkes-Barre 18702, or to . Arrangements are entrusted to George A. Strish Funeral Home, Ashley.
"I've lived a life that's full
I've traveled each and every highway,
But much more than this,
I did it my way."
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 24, 2020