Gubbiotti Funeral Home, LLC
1030 Wyoming Avenue
Exeter, PA 18643
570-654-8931
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM



Daniel E. Llewellyn


1991 - 2020
Daniel E. Llewellyn Obituary
Daniel E. Llewellyn, 28, of Drums, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.

Born Aug. 24, 1991, Daniel was the son of Keith Llewellyn and Jean Grabowski.

Daniel was a bright, vibrant soul who kindled warmth and cheer within everyone near. He shared his mother's love of the arts and sciences as a true free thinker, filled with love and wit, exploring the universe to the tune of dank beats. We honor Daniel as a beloved husband, devoted father, benevolent brother, kindhearted son.

In addition to his father, Daniel is survived by his loving wife, Jacquelyn Kenvin Llewellyn; his son, Xander; sister, Michelle and husband, Timothy Figueroa, Mountain Top; and brother-in-law, James; as well as numerous other family members.

Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate Daniel's life from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Gubbiotti Funeral Home LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.

To send the family an expression of sympathy or a condolence, please visit www.gubbiottifh.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 6, 2020
