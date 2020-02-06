|
Daniel E. Llewellyn, 28, of Drums, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.
Born Aug. 24, 1991, Daniel was the son of Keith Llewellyn and Jean Grabowski.
Daniel was a bright, vibrant soul who kindled warmth and cheer within everyone near. He shared his mother's love of the arts and sciences as a true free thinker, filled with love and wit, exploring the universe to the tune of dank beats. We honor Daniel as a beloved husband, devoted father, benevolent brother, kindhearted son.
In addition to his father, Daniel is survived by his loving wife, Jacquelyn Kenvin Llewellyn; his son, Xander; sister, Michelle and husband, Timothy Figueroa, Mountain Top; and brother-in-law, James; as well as numerous other family members.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate Daniel's life from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Gubbiotti Funeral Home LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 6, 2020