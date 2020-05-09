Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph L Wroblewski Funeral Home
1442 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA 18704
(570) 287-8541
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
St. Mary's Roman Catholic Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Fumanti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Fumanti


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel Fumanti Obituary
Daniel Fumanti, 85, a life resident of the Hilldale section of Plains Twp., passed into eternal life Thursday morning, May 7, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, following a brief illness.

His beloved wife was the late Joan A. Vishneski Fumanti, who passed away Feb. 10, 1993. Together, Dan and Joan shared over 30 years of marriage.

Born March 30, 1935, in Plains, Daniel was one of four children, born to the late Frank and Florence Ercolani Fumanti.

Dan was a graduate of the former Plains Memorial High School, Class of 1953.

Prior to his retirement, Dan was employed for many years as a foreman for Reilly Plating Company, now Reilly Finishing Technologies, at their Nanticoke and Plains locations.

An avid outdoorsman, Dan enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also loved to travel and was blessed to have the opportunity to visit many places throughout the world.

Above all, Dan's family was the greatest joy in his life and he cherished every moment he shared with his loved ones. He held a special place in his heart for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and he was always there for each of them, especially at their sporting events.

In addition to his parents, Frank and Florence, and his wife, Joan, Dan was preceded in death by his brothers, Joseph and Anthony Fumanti.

Dan is survived by his companion of 23 years, Claire Lavelle, with whom he resided; his four daughters, Pamela Fumanti and her companion, Karl Kleeman, Taylor; Sandra Walton and her husband, Arthur, Plains; Judith Nilsson and her husband, Brad, Harveys Lake; and Janine Gabriele and her husband, Jim, Plains; his eight grandchildren, Danny (Amy) Walton; Jason Walton; Sara (Nick) Rauh; Craig (Nicole) Nilsson; Rachel Nilsson; Katie Gabriele; Kristi Gabriele; and Kelsey Gabriele; his three great-grandchildren, Addison Walton; Tessa Rauh; and Blake Nilsson; his sister, Lena Fumanti, Dallas; his companion Claire's daughter, Elizabeth Lavelle; and granddaughter, Victoria Ratchford; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Due to the current restrictions arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, a private funeral service will be celebrated Saturday in St. Mary's Roman Catholic Cemetery, Hanover Twp. The Rev. Errol Morgan, pastor of Parker Hill Church, Wilkes-Barre, will officiate.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.

To send Daniel's family an online message of condolence, you may visit the funeral home website, www.wroblewskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -