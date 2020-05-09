|
|
Daniel Fumanti, 85, a life resident of the Hilldale section of Plains Twp., passed into eternal life Thursday morning, May 7, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, following a brief illness.
His beloved wife was the late Joan A. Vishneski Fumanti, who passed away Feb. 10, 1993. Together, Dan and Joan shared over 30 years of marriage.
Born March 30, 1935, in Plains, Daniel was one of four children, born to the late Frank and Florence Ercolani Fumanti.
Dan was a graduate of the former Plains Memorial High School, Class of 1953.
Prior to his retirement, Dan was employed for many years as a foreman for Reilly Plating Company, now Reilly Finishing Technologies, at their Nanticoke and Plains locations.
An avid outdoorsman, Dan enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also loved to travel and was blessed to have the opportunity to visit many places throughout the world.
Above all, Dan's family was the greatest joy in his life and he cherished every moment he shared with his loved ones. He held a special place in his heart for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and he was always there for each of them, especially at their sporting events.
In addition to his parents, Frank and Florence, and his wife, Joan, Dan was preceded in death by his brothers, Joseph and Anthony Fumanti.
Dan is survived by his companion of 23 years, Claire Lavelle, with whom he resided; his four daughters, Pamela Fumanti and her companion, Karl Kleeman, Taylor; Sandra Walton and her husband, Arthur, Plains; Judith Nilsson and her husband, Brad, Harveys Lake; and Janine Gabriele and her husband, Jim, Plains; his eight grandchildren, Danny (Amy) Walton; Jason Walton; Sara (Nick) Rauh; Craig (Nicole) Nilsson; Rachel Nilsson; Katie Gabriele; Kristi Gabriele; and Kelsey Gabriele; his three great-grandchildren, Addison Walton; Tessa Rauh; and Blake Nilsson; his sister, Lena Fumanti, Dallas; his companion Claire's daughter, Elizabeth Lavelle; and granddaughter, Victoria Ratchford; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to the current restrictions arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, a private funeral service will be celebrated Saturday in St. Mary's Roman Catholic Cemetery, Hanover Twp. The Rev. Errol Morgan, pastor of Parker Hill Church, Wilkes-Barre, will officiate.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.
To send Daniel's family an online message of condolence, you may visit the funeral home website, www.wroblewskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 9, 2020