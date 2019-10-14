|
|
|
It is with sadness announcement is made of the unexpected passing of Luzerne County Detective and former Kingston Police Chief, Daniel J. Beky. Daniel passed Sunday afternoon, Oct. 13, 2019, in the comfort of his residence following a recent illness.
Memorial funeral services are in the care of and will be announced from the North Wilkes-Barre location of John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc., 625 N. Main St.
Visit www.JohnVMorrisFuneralHomes.com for information.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 14, 2019