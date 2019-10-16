|
Mr. Daniel J. Beky, 66, a resident of Larksville, passed into eternal life most unexpectedly Sunday afternoon, Oct. 13, 2019, in the comfort of the family residence following a recent illness.
Born Nov. 15, 1952, in Bethesda, Md., he was the son of the late Andrew and Vilma Sekel Beky. Following the family's relocation to their familial roots, Daniel was educated in the West Side schools, and became a member of the 1970 graduating class of the Wyoming Valley West High School.
He furthered his education by attaining an associates degree from King's College, Wilkes-Barre. Pursuing his vocation in law enforcement, Daniel later graduated from Municipal Police Training Academy.
Following his formal education, Dan became a patrolman for Kingston Borough in 1974. He remained active with the police force, working up the ranks to become appointed assistant police chief in 1998. In 2002, he was appointed as Kingston chief of police. He held this position for several years before he made the transition to detective for Luzerne County.
In 1997, he furthered his vocational education by attending the Federal Bureau of Investigations Academy in Quantico, Va., becoming certified to serve Luzerne County as a detective; a position he held to the day he passed. Overall, he served the local and county communities some 46 years as a law enforcement officer.
Dan is remembered by those who knew and loved him as being passionate about what he held dearly in this life. Primarily a family man, he was a devoted and "best husband" to April; a loving father, "Pop" and friend. He was also devoted to public safety and his country. His intimidating stature was only equaled by his humble and friendly persona. One of his favorite mottos was "go big, or go home." His irreplaceable presence will be greatly missed by all those he touched in this life. Dan and his wife, the former April Young, previously of Scranton, recently shared ten years of married life together. He was a member of St. Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church of North Wilkes-Barre.
When he was off duty, Dan enjoyed tending to his property on his tractor and was an avid Penn State fan. A lover of outdoors, he also enjoyed hunting with friends. His most cherished down-time was any occasion he had to spend with his adoring grandchildren.
Professionally, he held membership in the County Detectives Association of Pennsylvania; in 2004, he became a life member of Wyoming Valley Lodge 36 of the Fraternal Order of Police; he served on the board of directors for the County Detectives Association; served on the board of directors of the International Police Association. He was the recipient of the 2019 career service award by the County Detectives Association. Socially, Dan was a member of the 4Js Gun Club.
Left to cherish the wonderful memories they shared with him are his loving wife, April Y. Beky, at home; children, including his son, Andrew Beky and his wife, Gena, Allentown; daughter, Amy Haydu and her husband, Aaron, Dallas; and stepdaughter, Abigail Rhodes, Clarks Summit; grandchildren, Michael and Matthew Beky; Sydney and Skylar Haydu; sister, Mrs. Andrea Beecham and her husband, Lee, Taylor; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, fellow law enforcement community and dear friends.
Memorial funeral services for Daniel will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday in the rotunda of the Luzerne County Courthouse, 200 N. River St., Wilkes-Barre.
The Rev. Peter J. Haenftling, pastor of St. Matthew, will serve as celebrant and leader of worship with remarks by family, fellow law enforcement officials and District Attorney Stefanie J. Salavantis.
Relatives and friends are cordially invited to join April and the family for visitation and shared remembrances from 11 a.m. until the time of services Sunday directly in the courthouse rotunda. To help honor Daniel's love of country and Penn State, the family requests those attending please wear patriotic or white and blue apparel.
In lieu of floral tributes, Dan's family would be humbled if those desiring to make a monetary donation in his memory, kindly give consideration to the , 600 River Ave., Suite 400 Pittsburgh, PA 15212 () or to the United States Marines Toys for Tots Campaign, Local Coordinating Officer: SSgt Sonlord Jean, email: [email protected]; phone: 570-332-4388 or 570-690-9170, https://wyoming-pa.toysfortots.org.
