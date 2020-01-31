|
Daniel J. Kelleher, 55, of Mountain Top, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley.
Born in Frankfurt, Germany, he was the son of the late Daniel and Muriel A. Courduff Kelleher and was a graduate of Crestwood High School. He was a life long Washington RedSkins fan who loved spending time at the beach, listening to music and most importantly, gathering with family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his niece, Ellen B. Kelleher.
Daniel is survived by his loving wife of 19 years, Michelle Frost Kelleher; brother, John and his wife, Barbara; nephews, Nathan and Austin, niece Kathryn, cousin, Marcia Mayeski; and numerous aunts; uncles; cousins; friends; and beloved dog, Hope.
Funeral service will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Desiderio-Lehman Funeral, 436 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top, with the Rev. JP Bohanan.
Friends may call from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Family invite all to a celebration of life luncheon immediately following at the Wright Twp. Fire Hall, Mountain Top.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center Recreation Fund, 1111 E. End Blvd., Plains Twp., PA 18711, in Daniels name.
Visit www.DesiderioFuneralHome.com for information or to view a video tribute to Daniel.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 31, 2020