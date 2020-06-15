|
|
Daniel J. Parise, 70, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, at the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Plains Twp., due to COVID-19.
He honorably served his country in the U.S. Army. He retired from the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center after 27 years of employment.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Charles; sister-in-law, Frani Parise, Hampton, Va.; and parents, the late Michael and Bernadine Parise.
He is survived by his brothers, Michael Parise, Hampton, Va.; Alexander and wife, Colleen Parise, Wilkes-Barre; Robert and wife, Gloria Parise, Hazelton; numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19, the funeral will be private.
To the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center employees and the Yeosock family, we are forever grateful for all you have done. We send you our love and gratitude thank you and God bless.
Interment with military honors will be in Indiantown Gap Nation Cemetery, Annville.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 15, 2020