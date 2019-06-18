Home

Daniel J. Szewczyk Obituary
Daniel J. Szewczyk, 85, of Pittston, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the home of his daughter and son-in-law with whom he resided.

Born in Scranton on March 25, 1934, he was the son of the late Walter Szewczyk and Tessie Gralla Szewczyk Shepulski and Stanley Shepulski.

Daniel was a graduate of Duryea High School. He was a United States Air Force veteran of the Korean conflict, where he served as a mechanic on the B-36 bombers. Prior to retirement, he was employed by Chamberlain Manufacturing Corp., Scranton, and Standard Coated Products, Hughestown. He was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church, Pittston.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, the former Catherine "Kitty" Zerblas; and his brother, Walter Szewczyk,

Daniel is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Sharon and Matthew Morreale, Pittston; two grandsons, Anthony Morreale, Pittston; and Matthew Morreale, Pittston Twp.; his brother and sister-in-law, Joseph and Thelma Szewczyk, Lehman Twp.; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday from Kizis-Lokuta Funeral Home, 134 Church St., Pittston. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Church, William Street, Pittston. Interment will follow in St. John the Evangelist Cemetery, Pittston. The Greater Pittston AMVETS will have a military service at the funeral home and in the cemetery.

Family and friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 18, 2019
