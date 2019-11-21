|
Daniel J. "Fuzzy" Tetlak, 68, of Dupont, passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Born in Pittston on Aug. 14, 1951, he was the son of the late Joseph and Bernadine Yachna Tetlak.
Fuzzy was a graduate of Pittston Area High School, Class of 1969.
He had worked in the construction industry and was a member of the Steel Workers Local 15253. Prior to his retirement, Fuzzy worked for Minichi Construction. He was the owner of Penn Dupont Battery for many years. He was an active member of the Polish Club.
Fuzzy was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle and will be greatly missed.
Surviving are his wife of 45 years, Candace Orzello Tetlak; daughter, Danae Kemzura and her husband, Chuck, Yatesville; son, David Tetlak and his wife, Kristen, Hughestown; grandchildren, Ashlyn and Anthony; and granddaughter, Lucy, to arrive shortly; siblings, Evelyn Tetlak, Dupont; Stephen Tetlak and his wife, Gale, Florida; and Marina Smithonic and her husband, Dave, Dupont; numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 215 Lackawanna Ave., Dupont. Those attending are asked to go directly to the church Saturday morning. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery.
Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.
To leave a condolence, visit Fuzzy's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 21, 2019