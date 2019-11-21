Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home
251 William Street
Pittston, PA 18643
(570) 654-8683
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Tetlak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel J. "Fuzzy" Tetlak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel J. "Fuzzy" Tetlak Obituary
Daniel J. "Fuzzy" Tetlak, 68, of Dupont, passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Pittston on Aug. 14, 1951, he was the son of the late Joseph and Bernadine Yachna Tetlak.

Fuzzy was a graduate of Pittston Area High School, Class of 1969.

He had worked in the construction industry and was a member of the Steel Workers Local 15253. Prior to his retirement, Fuzzy worked for Minichi Construction. He was the owner of Penn Dupont Battery for many years. He was an active member of the Polish Club.

Fuzzy was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle and will be greatly missed.

Surviving are his wife of 45 years, Candace Orzello Tetlak; daughter, Danae Kemzura and her husband, Chuck, Yatesville; son, David Tetlak and his wife, Kristen, Hughestown; grandchildren, Ashlyn and Anthony; and granddaughter, Lucy, to arrive shortly; siblings, Evelyn Tetlak, Dupont; Stephen Tetlak and his wife, Gale, Florida; and Marina Smithonic and her husband, Dave, Dupont; numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 215 Lackawanna Ave., Dupont. Those attending are asked to go directly to the church Saturday morning. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery.

Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.

To leave a condolence, visit Fuzzy's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -