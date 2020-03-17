|
Daniel Lutz, 57, of Hanover Twp., passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at home.
He was the son of the late George and Mary Marks Lutz. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Mary and Elaine Lutz; and Judy Bobeck; as well as brother, Edward.
He is survived by sisters, Deborah Hill and Peggy Mbaneme, N.C. In addition to his sisters, he is survived by two nephews; and two nieces; and six great-nieces and nephews; his aunt, Frances Burnott, Kingston; his uncle. James Marks (Sandra), Florida; and numerous cousins.
Funeral arrangements are made by Lehman-Gregory Funeral Home, Swoyersville.
Services will be held at the convenience of his family at a later date.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 17, 2020