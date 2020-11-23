Home

Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc.
1044 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA 18704
(570) 288-9341
Daniel M. Jones Jr., 25, of Myers Street, Forty Fort, died Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at home.

Born in Allentown, he was the son of Daniel Sr. and Cindy Berger Jones of Forty Fort. He graduated from Wyoming Valley West School District, Class of 2013, and attended Luzerne County Community College, Coastal Carolina, South Carolina, and King's College.

Danny loved listening to music, dirt biking, fishing and golf.

Preceding him in death were his paternal grandparents, Richard Jones Lynda Young; and uncle, Robert Young.

Surviving besides his parents are his brother, Matthew; maternal grandparents, William and Ann Berger; aunt, Melissa Berger; uncle, Richard and William Jones; and many friends.

The funeral is Wednesday from Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, with the Mass of Christian Burial in St. Ignatius of Loyola Church, Kingston.

Relatives and friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. We will be following CDC guidelines.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The .

To send the family a condolence, visit hughbhughes.com.


