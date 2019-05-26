Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel Mills Sr.. View Sign Service Information Andrew Strish Funeral Home 11 Wilson St Larksville , PA 18704 (570)-287-5438 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Andrew Strish Funeral Home 11 Wilson St Larksville , PA 18704 View Map Service 10:30 AM Andrew Strish Funeral Home 11 Wilson St Larksville , PA 18704 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Andrew Strish Funeral Home 11 Wilson St Larksville , PA 18704 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Daniel Mills Sr. of Kingston, died Thursday, May 23, 2019, at home.



Born Oct. 12, 1945, in Kingston, he was the son of the late Robert D. and Jean Turner Mills. He graduated from Kingston High School, Class of 1964, and served his country in the USMCR in Wyoming, in the motor transport unit. He obtained his Boy Scouts of America Eagle Palm Badge from the Westmoor Church of Christ, Kingston, with the leadership of Donald Williams, scoutmaster.



He worked for Percy A. Brown, Wilkes-Barre, and Anthracite Electric in Kingston. He later worked for Bethlehem Steel Plant for 31 years and worked for the United Steel Workers Union for 11½ years. He was on the grievance committee and served as president and represented Local 2599, which included the plant clerks, PBNE, Railroad, Brandenberg Construction in Bethlehem. Dan was well involved with OSHA, Allentown and won many cases against Bethlehem Steel in grievance protection. Dan retired in 1996, as president of the USWA, Local 2599, Bethlehem and later changed to United Steel Workers. A great local and international Union. During his retirement, he worked for Gavlick Employment, Kingston.



Dan lived in Kingston, Plains Twp. and the Lehigh Valley and for 55 years, he enjoyed hunting and fishing in Pennsylvania and Canada, with both the Mills and Sipple Families, cousins, nephews and nieces.



He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Carol Mills, Larksville; son, Daniel Jr., Palmerton; daughter, Heather, Larksville; sister, Ruth Burke, Mountain Top; and several nieces and nephews from the Wyoming Valley.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded by a brother in law, Joe Burke.



Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Andrew Strish Funeral Home, 11 Wilson St., Larksville, with the Rev. Carol Coleman, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Mount Greenwood Cemetery, Shavertown.



Friends are invited to join the family for a visitation Tuesday from 4 to 6 p.m. and Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.



