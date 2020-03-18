|
|
Daniel P. Nicheporchek, 91, of Duryea, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp., due to cardiac problems.
He was born in Duryea on June 11, 1928, and was the son of the late Michael and Mary Kondracki Nicheporchek.
Daniel was a graduate of Penn State University, where he majored in agriculture, He joined the U.S. Navy and served during the Korean War, after his active enlistment with the Navy he then served with the U.S. Navel Reserve. Daniel was involved in farming and the breeding of cattle, he worked many years with Atlantic Breeders Cooperative, Lancaster.
Daniel was a man of many talents; he raised show dogs taking, first place in competition. His talents were endless, his painting was so beautiful.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Mary Salek, Duryea; Evelyn Nixon, New Jersey; and Walter Nicheporchek, Duryea.
Surviving are his sister-in-law, Mary Nicheporchek; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He will be missed by all who loved him, especially his caretakers, Daniel J. Nicheporchek and Debbie Jackobs.
Special thank you to his doctors and Hospice Care.
Private interment will be held in Holy Rosary Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are made by Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.
Condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 18, 2020