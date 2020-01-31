|
Daniel V. Adams III, 41, of West Wyoming, passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born Sept. 15, 1978, in Kingston, a son of Daniel and Cindy Steve Adams. He attended Wyoming Valley West High School and was employed by various local businesses. Daniel was an avid fan of the Oakland Raiders, New York Mets and Penn State.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, George and Margaret Steve and Daniel and Marylou Adams.
Surviving in addition to his parents are his wife, Erin Chapman Adams; children, Daniel Adams IV; Samantha Maria Adams; step-sons, Jamie Matyjevich and Justin Chapman Matyjevich; grandchildren, Ellienna and Emelia; sister, Sandy Adams; aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; cousins; and his dogs, Raider and Barkley.
A celebration of Daniel's life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday in Slocum Chapel, 1024 Exeter Ave., Exeter. Friends may call from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday in the chapel.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 31, 2020