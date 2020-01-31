Home

POWERED BY

Services
E. Blake Collins Funeral Home
159 George Avenue
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18705
570-822-3514
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel V. Adams III

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel V. Adams III Obituary
Daniel V. Adams III, 41, of West Wyoming, passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

He was born Sept. 15, 1978, in Kingston, a son of Daniel and Cindy Steve Adams. He attended Wyoming Valley West High School and was employed by various local businesses. Daniel was an avid fan of the Oakland Raiders, New York Mets and Penn State.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, George and Margaret Steve and Daniel and Marylou Adams.

Surviving in addition to his parents are his wife, Erin Chapman Adams; children, Daniel Adams IV; Samantha Maria Adams; step-sons, Jamie Matyjevich and Justin Chapman Matyjevich; grandchildren, Ellienna and Emelia; sister, Sandy Adams; aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; cousins; and his dogs, Raider and Barkley.

A celebration of Daniel's life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday in Slocum Chapel, 1024 Exeter Ave., Exeter. Friends may call from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday in the chapel.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.eblakecollins.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of E. Blake Collins Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -