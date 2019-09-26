|
Darlene May Young of Plymouth passed away Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Born in Hornell, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Burton and Leona Zimmerman.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth C. Young; and daughters, Lori Ann Shepherd and Debra Wolfe.
Surviving are her children, Elmer (Carolynn) Weaver, Kristopher Young, Leonard (Mary Ann) Young, Howard (Kathy) Young, William Young, Kenneth Young and Dawn (Michael) Lacourse; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and several dear friends, Maggie Lorah and Charolett Shinko, the golden girls.
Family and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Kielty-Moran Funeral Home Inc., 87 Washington Ave., Plymouth.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 26, 2019