David A. Jones, 74, of West Pittston, died peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, surrounded by his wife and daughters.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Trevor Jones and Angeline Scalfaro Jones. He was a graduate of GAR High School and was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He spent most of his career working for LabCorp before retiring in 2008.
David had an amazing energy. He treated everyone as family and always brightened everyone's days. He had a contagious, positive personality and a sense of humor rivaled by few. He could quote movie lines from memory.
He was the biggest Red Sox fan there ever was and enjoyed attending baseball games. He always looked forward to his yearly trip to Yankee Stadium with his son-in-law to see the Yankees and Red Sox play. He also enjoyed attending RailRiders games throughout the summer.
David loved spending time with family around the dinner table. He always said that eating with family is one of the greatest pleasures in life. He loved reminiscing and retelling old stories. But most of all, he loved his family in a way that went beyond the traditional "I love you." He loved his wife unconditionally, he loved his daughters with his whole heart and his three grandchildren were the light of his life.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Dorothy Reed Jones. He is also survived by his daughters, Kathleen Babish and husband, John, Chambersburg; and Megan Weinland and husband, Kurt, Exeter; three grandchildren, Nicholas Babish, Matthew Babish and Anna Weinland; brother, Richard Jones and wife, Louise, Mountain Top; Eraina Boyle and husband, Bill, Marietta, Ga.; Sara Spencer and husband, Scott, Wanamie; and several nieces and nephews.
His wife and daughters would like to thank the outstanding staff at Geisinger for the most comprehensive and compassionate care. David enjoyed his nurse's company and certainly made a few new friends in his final days. We would especially like to thank the hospice nurses at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre for going above and beyond to ensure comfort for David and for his family.
A funeral service will be held at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Howell-Lussi Funeral Home, 509 Wyoming Ave., West Pittston. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 16, 2019