Guest Book View Sign Service Information Charles L Cease Funeral Home 634 Reyburn Rd Shickshinny , PA 18655 (570)-256-7201 Calling hours 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Charles L. Cease Funeral Home 634 Reyburn Rd. Shickshinny , PA View Map Calling hours 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM Charles L. Cease Funeral Home 634 Reyburn Rd. Shickshinny , PA View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Charles L. Cease Funeral Home 634 Reyburn Rd. Shickshinny , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

David A. Kliamovich, 66, of Hunlock Creek, passed away at home on Wednesday morning, May 8, 2019, after a short battle with cancer.



Dave was born in Wilkes-Barre, the son of the late Albert and Helen Szafan Kliamovich.



He was a graduate of Northwest Area High School. Dave served his country in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1972 to 1976. His military service included time on an icebreaker in the Arctic and Antarctic.



Prior to retiring, he was employed in the electrical maintenance department for 33 years at the PP&L Nuclear Power Plant in Salem Twp. Throughout his tenure in this department, he formed some of his closest personal friendships.



He enjoyed being outside as much as possible be it working, fishing or traveling. As a devout Christian, Dave is now resting peacefully with his savior. He attended Stillwater Christian Church.



He was preceded in death by his sisters, Lisa and Linda Kliamovich.



Surviving are his wife of 35 years, the former Carol Meade; daughter, Sara, Fort Worth, Texas; brother, Dan and his wife, Bonnie, Charlottesville, Va.; sister, Nancy Pelepko and her husband, Michael, Lebanon; sister, Jane Kliamovich, Hunlock Creek; brother, Steve and his wife, Jill, Fairmount Springs; brother, Allen and his wife, Renea, Liberty Lake, Wash.; brother, Tommy and his wife, Encarna, Las Vegas, Nev.; as well as six nieces and five nephews.



Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday from Charles L. Cease Funeral Home, 634 Reyburn Road, Shickshinny, with the Rev. Scott Lyons of Stillwater Christian Church officiating.



Interment will be in Bloomingdale Cemetery, Ross Twp.



Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until the service Saturday at the funeral home.





David A. Kliamovich, 66, of Hunlock Creek, passed away at home on Wednesday morning, May 8, 2019, after a short battle with cancer.Dave was born in Wilkes-Barre, the son of the late Albert and Helen Szafan Kliamovich.He was a graduate of Northwest Area High School. Dave served his country in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1972 to 1976. His military service included time on an icebreaker in the Arctic and Antarctic.Prior to retiring, he was employed in the electrical maintenance department for 33 years at the PP&L Nuclear Power Plant in Salem Twp. Throughout his tenure in this department, he formed some of his closest personal friendships.He enjoyed being outside as much as possible be it working, fishing or traveling. As a devout Christian, Dave is now resting peacefully with his savior. He attended Stillwater Christian Church.He was preceded in death by his sisters, Lisa and Linda Kliamovich.Surviving are his wife of 35 years, the former Carol Meade; daughter, Sara, Fort Worth, Texas; brother, Dan and his wife, Bonnie, Charlottesville, Va.; sister, Nancy Pelepko and her husband, Michael, Lebanon; sister, Jane Kliamovich, Hunlock Creek; brother, Steve and his wife, Jill, Fairmount Springs; brother, Allen and his wife, Renea, Liberty Lake, Wash.; brother, Tommy and his wife, Encarna, Las Vegas, Nev.; as well as six nieces and five nephews.Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday from Charles L. Cease Funeral Home, 634 Reyburn Road, Shickshinny, with the Rev. Scott Lyons of Stillwater Christian Church officiating.Interment will be in Bloomingdale Cemetery, Ross Twp.Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until the service Saturday at the funeral home. Published in Citizens' Voice on May 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Citizens Voice Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close