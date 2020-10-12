Home

David C. Barber, 62, of Duryea, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.

His wife, June Ann Thorne Barber, preceded him in death on Jan. 6, 2017.

Born in Binghamton, N.Y., son of Gladys Bonham Barber, of Windsor, N.Y., and the late Lee Barber, he was a graduate of Windsor Central High School. Dave was employed as an HVAC technician for Hannaberry before retirement and was of the Baptist faith.

Dave enjoyed anything pertaining to the outdoors, specifically hunting, fishing and spending time on his boat.

Also surviving are his sons, Kevin and Scott Barber, of Martinsville, Va.; his stepson, Robert Bartolomei, Old Forge; a sister, Laura Coddington, Windsor, N.Y.; brothers, Larry Barber, Harpursville, N.Y.; and Randy Barber, Okeechobee, Fla.; step-grandchildren, Sydney, Breeana, Caden, Brooklynn and Gavyn; several nieces, great-nieces, and nephew.

In accordance with David's wishes, no services will be held. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. Visit www.ferrigillettefuneralservices.com to leave a condolence.


