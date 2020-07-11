Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
Resources
More Obituaries for David Fitz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David C. Fitz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David C. Fitz Obituary

David C. Fitz, 54, of Allentown, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at his home. He was the loving husband of Penny (Norman) Fitz, with whom he shared over 22 years of loving marriage.

Born in Wilkes Barre, he was the son of Michael Joseph Fitz and Mary (Slashinski) Dixon. David was a graduate of James M. Coughlin High School, and afterward he went on to attend Lincoln Technical Institute where he started his path to earning his bachelor's degree in engineering. He was employed as an engineer for Bruker AXS for 18 years. David enjoyed golfing, watching football and spending time outside in his pool with family and friends.

In addition to his loving wife, Penny, and parents, Michael Joseph Fitz, Wilkes-Barre and Mary Dixon, Forty Fort, his is survived by step-son, Gregory Arnold, Lancaster; brother, Joseph Fitz, Blakeslee; sister, Lynne Fitz, South Carolina; step-mother Debbie, Wilkes-Barre; step-siblings, Sheri, Joe, Sandy and Dena; and many loving aunts, cousins and friends.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. David's arrangements have been entrusted to Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden St., Bethlehem, PA 18018.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -