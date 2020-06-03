|
David Cardell, 47, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, at his private residence.
Born in Wilkes-Barre on Dec. 26,1972, he was the son of John and the late June Ann Zavada Cardell. He attended local schools and served his country in the United States Coast Guard.
David was an electrician by trade and worked for local construction companies.
He was preceded in death by his mother, June Ann, on July 8, 2014.
David is survived by his father, John, Wilkes-Barre; sisters, Sandy Zych, Florida; Linda Kocher, Laflin; and Karen Harenza, Bear Creek; and nieces and nephews.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of his family. A memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date.
Arrangements are in the care of Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., Plains Twp.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 3, 2020