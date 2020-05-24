|
David E. Bonner, 71, of Fishing Creek Twp, passed away at home Thursday, May 21, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, childhood buddies and the love of his life, wife Kimberly.
Born June 13, 1948 in Wilkes-Barre, and lived most of his life in Old Shawnee, Plymouth, before moving to Fishing Creek Twp. He was the son of the late Chester E. and Carolyn P. Bonner.
As a youngster, Dave attended Wyoming Seminary Music School and became an accomplished trumpet player. He graduated from Plymouth High School in 1966, attended Wyoming Seminary Prep School, Wilkes College, Temple University and achieved a degree of Social Science from Luzerne County Community College.
Prior to retiring in 2019, Dave worked in the Wyoming Valley in many social jobs including; Children's Service Center, Human Services Consultants and Step by Step, all of Wilkes-Barre. He also was employed at Karpys and later Maxies in Plymouth.
Dave loved the blue-collar worker and shared many stories, especially about Karpys and Maxies. He took fashion cues from no one. His every day signature look was all his; Penn State University football design shirts or hoodies, house Fruit of the Loom, his black label elastic waist sweat pants worn above the navel which were sold exclusively at the Big & Tall Store off highway 309 and at JC Penney's, a pair of well worn New Balance sneakers always paired with a grass-stained Penn State baseball cap.
Dave took pride in his home by landscaping around the property and planting a garden. He loved to use his over-sized (old-man style) remote control which thankfully survived COVID-19, to flip between watching John Wayne and anything on ESPN. His life was a living example of how to be kind and compassionate to one another and making everyone feel welcome in his heart and home.
Dave is survived by his loving wife, Kimberly; brother, Robert and beloved golden retrievers (Abby, Ginger and Atticus). He will also be missed by his numerous nieces, nephews and other close family and friends.
His family would like to extend their deepest thanks to family members, friends and Berwick Hospice Group who spent many hours watching over Dave at our home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Pancreatic research (pancreatica.org) or Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge (bcfanimalrefuge.org).
A gravesite service will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery in Plymouth. Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will take place at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth.
To submit online condolences to Dave's family, please visit www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 24, 2020