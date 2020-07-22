Home

Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
(570) 477-2500
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 23, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 23, 2020
1:00 PM
Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
David E. Hunter Obituary

David E. Hunter, 69, of Dallas, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.

He was born in Wilkes-Barre on Jan. 10, 1951, and was the son of the late Harry and Leona Adams Hunter.

David attended Dallas School District and was employed by American Asphalt for 45 years as a heavy equipment operator. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, David Hunter Jr.

David is survived by his wife of 45 years, the former Doreen Schooley; daughter, Robin Kaminstein and her husband, Steve, Beaumont; brothers, Harry Hunter and his wife, Sandra, Meshoppen; and James Hunter, Dallas; sisters, Pamela Houck and her husband, Carlton, Shavertown; and Kimberly Supon and her husband, Charles, Dallas; cousin, Sue Horton and her husband, Charles, Harveys Lake; grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and cat, Toby.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday from Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday prior to the service at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Lake Twp.

Memorial donations may be made to SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.

Condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.


