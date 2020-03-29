Home

David E. Jones


1930 - 2020
David E. Jones Obituary
David E. Jones, 89, of Wilkes-Barre, formerly of Trucksville, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, at Gardens at East Mountain, Wilkes-Barre.

Born in Plymouth, he was the son of the late William H. and Anna Evans Jones, and attended Kingston schools. 

He was in warehouse maintenance with Panel Print Boxes and also with Atlas Container. He was a member of Wyoming Avenue Christian Church. David was a member of King David Lodge No. 763 Kingston, Keystone Consistory, Scranton, Irem Shrine and Irem Temple Motor Corp.

He was recently preceded in death by his wife, the former Carol Perks; and brother, Bill Jones.

Surviving are his daughter, Sandra Graefe and her husband, Bill, Sebastian, Fla.; sons, David E. Jones, Jr. and his wife, Pam, Charlotte, N.C.; John W. Jones and his wife, Kim, Hamlin; eight grandchildren; one in heaven and one great-grandson.

Interment will be private at the convenience of the family in Memorial Shrine Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 29, 2020
