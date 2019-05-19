Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David E. Stankavage. View Sign Service Information Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home 69-71 Maple Street Harpursville , NY 13787 (607)-693-1151 Send Flowers Obituary





He was predeceased by his parents, John R. and Arlene E. Taylor Stankavage.



He is survived by his brothers and sisters-in-law, John D. and Lucy Stankavage, Binghamton, N.Y.; Donald R. and JoAnn Stankavage, Schenectady, N.Y.; Richard A. and Dorothy Stankavage, Front Royal, Va.; several nieces, nephews and cousins.



He was an account executive with various television and radio stations in both the Binghamton and Scranton area. He enjoyed playing sports throughout high school and college, which led to officiating high school football in the Binghamton area and playing minor league professional football for the Scranton Eagles.



Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, in Ouaquaga United Methodist Church, state Route 79, Windsor, N.Y. The burial will be in Knox Cemetery, Ouaquaga. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service Saturday, Mary 25, in Ouaquaga United Methodist Church.



