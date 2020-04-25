Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Estus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Estus III

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Estus III Obituary
David Estus III, 52, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at home where he resided with his mother, Joan Estus, and great-nephew, Kristopher Evans Jr.

David was owner of Krystal Construction for nearly 30 years. He was a veteran of the Army National Guard.

He was preceded in death by his father, David Estus II; brother, Robert Stolarick; and nephew, Robbie Stolarick.

He is survived by his mother, Joan Estus; wife, Pamela Farrell-Estus; first wife, Brenda Schultz Estus; son, David Estus IV; daughter, Krystal Zelinski; grandson, Wyatt Zelinski; sister, Deborah Evans, Georgia; brother, Douglas Stolarick, Georgia; sister, Donna Estus; nieces, Amanda Estus, Florida; Aimee Evans, Georgia; Raechell Estus and Jillian Kijewski; nephews, Kristopher Evans Sr., Joshua Kijewski and Matthew Stolarick, Georgia; great-nieces and great-nephews, Zach Zamgulis, Georgia; Kristopher Evans Jr., Deniya Hernandez, Keimani Blake, Azari Bogle; Zekeilia Bogle, Kaiden Kijewski, Alessa Kijewski, AnnMarie Kijewski, Jeremiah Kijewski, Analise Kijewski and Luna Rae Kijewski.

"Dude," as he was known, was well loved by everyone who knew him.

Services will be scheduled at a later date due to current federal restrictions.

Arrangements are by Ruane & Mudlock Funeral Home Inc., 18 Kennedy St., Pittston.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -