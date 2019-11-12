Home

David F. Hoeschele

David F. Hoeschele, 93, passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at his Boyertown home.

He was born in Forty Fort, the son of David and Charlotte Hoeschele. He attended Kingston High School; was an Army World War II veteran and graduated from Scranton University.

He was employed by General Electric as an electronic engineer where he had eight patents. General Electric presented the Steinmetz Award to him for his accomplishments. He developed a major break-through in satellite communication technology. He authored a book on analog to digital and digital to analog conversion techniques that is used by many universities.

He was predeceased by his loving wife, June; his daughter, Joan; and brother Thomas.

He is survived by his children, David Jr. and his wife, Caroline; Steven and his wife, Tarah; Virginia and her husband, Robert Norquest; son-in-law, William Mentzer; sister-in-law, Carol; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters, Charlotte Dickinson and Wilma James; and many nieces and nephews.

His greatest joys were family, hiking in the mountains and all things connected to nature.

A private ceremony will be held by the family and a memorial celebration of is life will be held in the future.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 12, 2019
