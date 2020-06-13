|
David F. Koch, 67, of Avoca, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, in the Post Acute Medical Center, Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
He was born on June 15, 1952, in Avoca, son of the late Francis S. Koch and Mart T. (Stankiewicz) Koch.
David was a former member of SS. Peter and Paul Church, Avoca, and was employed as the sexton of SS. Peter and Paul Parish, Avoca, for many years.
He was a 1970 graduate of Pittston Area High School, and a 1972 graduate of LCCC, where he excelled in the game of golf, winning many high school and college golf tournaments. He enjoyed working on cars and small engine repair. He loved Indy auto racing and always looked forward to watching the Indianapolis 500. He also enjoyed listening to oldies music.
David was a very knowledgeable, well read man that could converse on many topics. He was a loving son, brother, nephew, cousin and friend, and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
He was the beloved brother of his sister, Deborah Koch, with whom he resided. Also surviving are his aunts, Helen Lozinski and Mildred Stankiewicz; his uncle, Thomas Stancavage and his wife, Peggy, and several cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday June 15, at 9:30 a.m. at Nativity of Our Lord Parish Church, 127 Stephenson St., Duryea, with the Rev. John V. Polednak officiating. If attending the Mass, be mindful the church is only allowed to use 25% of their maximum capacity. Kindly use your discretion. Interment will be held at SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Avoca.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Congregation of the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary IHM Center, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509-1598.
Arrangements are made by Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 13, 2020