Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph Bednarski Funeral Home
168 Wyoming Ave
Wyoming, PA 18644
(570) 693-3851
Resources
More Obituaries for David Balent
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David J. Balent


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David J. Balent Obituary
David J. Balent, 73, of Wyoming, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, May 21, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

His loving wife is Diane Metcalf Balent. David and Diane would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 21.

Born in Pittston, May 21, 1947, David was the son of the late Joseph and Anna Kapolka Balent.

Prior to his retirement, he was employed by WARP Processing, Exeter, as a quality control supervisor.

David was a member of St. Monica Parish, West Wyoming.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, Diane, David is survived by his daughters, Heather McDonald and her husband, Martin, Swoyersville; and Jennifer Bowen and her husband, Robert, Wyoming; his grandson, Brayden Bowen; his sister, Ann Scoble, Swoyersville; several nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are entrusted to Bednarski Funeral Home, 168 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -