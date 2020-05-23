|
|
David J. Balent, 73, of Wyoming, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, May 21, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
His loving wife is Diane Metcalf Balent. David and Diane would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 21.
Born in Pittston, May 21, 1947, David was the son of the late Joseph and Anna Kapolka Balent.
Prior to his retirement, he was employed by WARP Processing, Exeter, as a quality control supervisor.
David was a member of St. Monica Parish, West Wyoming.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, Diane, David is survived by his daughters, Heather McDonald and her husband, Martin, Swoyersville; and Jennifer Bowen and her husband, Robert, Wyoming; his grandson, Brayden Bowen; his sister, Ann Scoble, Swoyersville; several nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are entrusted to Bednarski Funeral Home, 168 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 23, 2020