David J. Hintel

David J. Hintel Obituary
David J. Hintel, 76, of Edwardsville, died Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in Residential Hospice Inpatient Unit, Wilkes-Barre.

He was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., the son of the late David and Marie Eckert Hintel. David served in the United States Army during the Vietnam era, and was formerly employed in the security field, working at ground zero for many years. He was a life member of the National Rifle Association and the DAV 28, Brooklyn, N.Y.

David is survived by his wife, the former Geraldine Larsen; son, David Hintel, Jr.; brother, Donald Sheldon; and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 3, 2019
