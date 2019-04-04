Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David J. Neipert. View Sign

David J. Neipert, 68, of Division Street, Kingston, passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, March 31, 2019.



Born Sept. 14, 1950, in Wilkes-Barre, David was the son of the late Floyd and Helen Kaleshefski Neipert. He was a graduate of Hanover High School, Class of 1968, and was a member of the Polish National Faith.



Residing in Kingston, he was a member of the former St. Hedwig's Church, and later, St. Ignatius Loyola parish. A true outdoorsman, David loved to hunt and fish, and treasured his fishing trips to Lake Ontario. David was employed as a foreman by Pittston Gas Co., and later by merger U.G.I. Corp., until his retirement.



Surviving are his wife, the former Joan M. Adrian; sons, David J. Jr. and his wife, Kay, Severn, Md.; and Jason P., Arnold, Md.; his sister, Helen Livingstone, Hanover Twp.; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, George and Tina Monaghan, Dallas; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.



Per David's request, funeral and interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family.



Memorial contributions in David's name may be made to the SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702-6991.



Arrangements are by Hugh P. Boyle & Son Funeral Home Inc., 416 Wyoming Ave., Kingston, PA 18704.



David J. Neipert, 68, of Division Street, Kingston, passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, March 31, 2019.Born Sept. 14, 1950, in Wilkes-Barre, David was the son of the late Floyd and Helen Kaleshefski Neipert. He was a graduate of Hanover High School, Class of 1968, and was a member of the Polish National Faith.Residing in Kingston, he was a member of the former St. Hedwig's Church, and later, St. Ignatius Loyola parish. A true outdoorsman, David loved to hunt and fish, and treasured his fishing trips to Lake Ontario. David was employed as a foreman by Pittston Gas Co., and later by merger U.G.I. Corp., until his retirement.Surviving are his wife, the former Joan M. Adrian; sons, David J. Jr. and his wife, Kay, Severn, Md.; and Jason P., Arnold, Md.; his sister, Helen Livingstone, Hanover Twp.; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, George and Tina Monaghan, Dallas; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.Per David's request, funeral and interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family.Memorial contributions in David's name may be made to the SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702-6991.Arrangements are by Hugh P. Boyle & Son Funeral Home Inc., 416 Wyoming Ave., Kingston, PA 18704.

