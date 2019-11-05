|
|
David J. Picketts, 55, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
He was born in Wilkes-Barre, a son of the late Albert Picketts and Nancy Joseph Salerno and his stepfather, Richard Salerno, Plains Twp. Dave was a 1982 graduate of Coughlin High School. He was employed as a painter by Delikat Painting for many years.
Dave was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. Most of all, he was a loving father and pop pop.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Amanda Delikat Picketts, on March 25, 2009.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his daughter, Avery Picketts and her fiancé, Roan Eddy Sr., Wilkes-Barre; grandchildren, Scarlett Amanda Picketts and Luca David Theodore Eddy; mother-in-law, Irene Delikat; brother, Alan Picketts and his wife, Sandy, Plains; sister, Lisa Lepore, Plains Twp.; and by several nieces and nephews.
Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Bear Creek Twp.
Condolences may be sent by visiting Dave's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Nat and Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 5, 2019