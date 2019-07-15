David J. Pucilowski, 63, of Duryea, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, in Hershey Medical Center, following a lengthy illness.



Born in Taylor, he was the son of Dorothy Pintha Pucilowski of Duryea and the late Joseph Pucilowski. He graduated from Pittston Area High School, Class of 1973.



David worked as a construction mason and then for Schott North Amercia Inc. as a mason and then a mason / metalsmith for 41 years.



He was a life member of Germania Hose Company, Duryea, and served twice as the treasurer. He was also an original member of the Scuba Team with the sheriff's department and then it became the Germania Resue.



David loved to hunt at the cabin in Shohola and socialize with the family and friends.



Surviving, besides his mother, are his wife, Sally Chupka Pucilowski, they would have been married, 28 years on Aug. 2; step-daughter, Anne Dushanko and her husband, Brian, Myrtle Beach, S.C.; sister, Cathy VanHoof and her husband, Peter, Moosic; brother, James Pucilowski and his wife, Doris, Shohola; aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.



The funeral is at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday from Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Holy Family Parish Church, Luzerne, with the Rev. Walter E. Jenkins officiating.



Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.



For information or to send the family a condolence, visit www.hughbhughes.com. Published in Citizens' Voice on July 15, 2019